Ride2Achieve Bike Tour 10.13.2017

The Cleveland Police Foundation are hosting their first annual Ride2Achieve Bike Tour. This bike tour encourages children in grades K-8th on how to safely walk or ride their bikes to school. Lester Fultz, chief of safety and security for the Cleveland schools, and Cleveland Police Commander Johnny Johnson talk to Tiffany about this bike tour and how it promotes safer and healthier communities.

Event Info:

Ride2Achieve Citywide Bike Tour

www.ClevelandPoliceFoundation.org

© 2017 WKYC-TV