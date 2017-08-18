Close Rock Hakk Half Marathon 8.18.17 We The People WKYC 2:11 PM. EDT August 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Courtney Brennan and Shannon Majewski, Outreach Coordinator Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Ohio were in the studio to talk about the Rock Hall Half Marathon coming up. Event Info: Rock Hall Half Marathon on 8.20.17 © 2017 WKYC-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice How to make your own solar eclipse viewer: DIY tricks Accident I 90 eastbound Final AM Weather for Friday, August 18, 2017 Little Boy Delivers Baby Brother Confederate statue located NE Ohio First AM Weather for Friday, August 18, 2017 Spectrum requires new boxes Mean Streak RMC construction at Cedar Point SCEMD 'Warns' About Lizard Man More Stories Bannon out: Embattled strategist leaving White House Aug 18, 2017, 12:53 p.m. Nun carjacked at gunpoint; car found a few blocks… Aug 18, 2017, 10:39 a.m. Eclipse glasses go fast at Cleveland Public Library Aug 18, 2017, 11:26 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs