Rokeidra Currie – Prom Dress Success, 3.31.17

We The People

WKYC 2:08 PM. EDT March 31, 2017

Spring is finally here and that means prom season is under way, but for some teen girls finding a prom dress can be stressful and expensive. Luckily we have Rokeidra Currie here to help. She brought some models and will showcase some of the dresses available for free at an upcoming event.

Contact & Event Info:

Prom Dress Success

FREE

Saturday, April 8th

@ the Lorain Public Library Main Branch

11 AM – 4 PM

To Donate:

Drop off: Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday

Evenings 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM and Saturday 12 PM – 4 PM

@ 422 Broadway Avenue in Lorain

 

