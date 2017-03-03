Samantha Jones and Orlando Grant- Bowl For Kids' Sake 3.3.17

Local Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies are getting ready for their largest event of the year. Here to talk about it are Event Coordinator Samantha Jones of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Ohio and President/CEO Orlando Grant of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lorain County.

For more information on Bowl For Kids’ Sake:

Lake County: www.bbbsneo.org

Lorain County: www.bigloraincounty.org

Cuyahoga County: www.wementoryouth.org

