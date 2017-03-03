WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Samantha Jones and Orlando Grant- Bowl For Kids' Sake 3.3.17

We The People

WKYC 2:40 PM. EST March 03, 2017

Local Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies are getting ready for their largest event of the year. Here to talk about it are Event Coordinator Samantha Jones of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Ohio and President/CEO Orlando Grant of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lorain County.

For more information on Bowl For Kids’ Sake:

Lake County: www.bbbsneo.org

Lorain County: www.bigloraincounty.org

Cuyahoga County: www.wementoryouth.org

(© 2017 WKYC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories