School Supply Bus Drive & More. 7.21.17

As you probably know school supplies can be expensive, but a local campaign is making things easier on local families. Javon Bates with Tomahawk Entertainment Group and Tracy Jemison II join the show with more information on this campaign.

Event Info:

Tomahawk’s school supply drive will culminate Thursday, August 10th with a collection event from noon to 6pm at Buffalo Wild Wings at 26200 Harvard Avenue.

