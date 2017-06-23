Speed Networking 6.23.17

One of the activities on the Young Professional calendar is a "speed networking" event. This event is a great way to meet a bunch of people with mutual interests in a short period of time. But just like speed-dating, it can feel overwhelming, and even awkward to get acquainted with a stranger in such a hurry, so the trick is to be prepared. Christina Klenotic, Head of Digital Marketing at KeyBank, joins the show to tell us more.

Event Info:

June 26th

5:30pm-7:30pm

$10 Admission

Victory Alley on Bolivar Road in Cleveland

www.EngageCleveland.com

