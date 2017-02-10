In the kitchen, strengthening our students with the 4th annual “Soup for the Soul”. Here to tell us more about the organization, upcoming events and a featured soup are Executive Director of Strengthening Our Students, Dyeatra Carter-Williams and Chef Marvilyn Cooper.
Contact Info:
www.StrengtheningOurStudents.com
Event Info:
The 4th Annual “Soup For The Soul”
February 25th from 2PM until
at the Stonewater Country Club in
Highland Heights. For more info please visit the website.
