The 82nd Annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards recognizes books that have made important contribution to the understanding of diversity and culture. Karen Long, manager of the Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards, joins the show to tell us more.

Event Info:

The Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards

Tickets available July 18th

216.241.6000

www.playhousesquare.org

