WKYC
Close

The Big Read Initiative 10-6-2017

We The People 10-06-2017

WKYC 3:11 PM. EDT October 06, 2017

The Big Read initiative will be hosting a variety of events to promote literacy in the Greater Cleveland community. Megan Thompson, Special Projects Manager and Caitlin Elizabeth Reily from the Center for Arts-Inspired Learning speak to Tiffany on how this initiative encourages children, families and friends to read together.

Event Info:
The Big Read
Oct. 6, 2017- Nov. 16, 2017
www.arts-inspiredlearning.org

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories