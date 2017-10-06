The Big Read Initiative 10-6-2017

The Big Read initiative will be hosting a variety of events to promote literacy in the Greater Cleveland community. Megan Thompson, Special Projects Manager and Caitlin Elizabeth Reily from the Center for Arts-Inspired Learning speak to Tiffany on how this initiative encourages children, families and friends to read together.

Event Info:

The Big Read

Oct. 6, 2017- Nov. 16, 2017

www.arts-inspiredlearning.org

