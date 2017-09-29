The Dancing Wheels Company 9.29.17

Here now with Tiffany is Dancing Wheels Company President and Founding Artistic Director and Dancer Mary Verdi-Fletcher. Dancing Wheels is for people with and without disabilities. The company is in need of a new space and Mary is here to tell us how you can help. Also, some performers have come to show you what Dancing Wheels is all about.
More Info:
Dancing Wheels Company and School Facebook page
www.dancingwheels.org
