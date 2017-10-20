The Highschool Leadership Intensive and Global Forum 10/20/17

Here today is the Founder and Executive Director of The International Youth Leadership Foundation, Melinda Jackson. She is here to talk all about a leadership conference for high school students in Greater Cleveland that is coming up next month. The High School Leadership Intensive and Global Forum will focus on the issues of climate change and environmental stewardship.
Event Info:
Saturday, November 4th
Cleveland Metro Bar Association Conference Center
Check in begins at 9:00am
Conference Begins at 10:00am
IYLFIeads.org
