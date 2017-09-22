The PowHERful Foundation 9.22.17

WKYC
The PowHERful Foundation

We The People

September 22, 2017

The PowHERful Foundation’s Enrichment Conference for young women will offer personal and professional development advice for young woman in our community. Sonali Bustamante Wilson and Chairwoman/founder of the Women of Color Foundation, Alexandria Johnson Boone are here to speak all about the conference that will take place tomorrow from 8-4pm at the Wolstein Center. Woman ages 14 to 23 are welcome to attend this free event after registering online. ‘


Info:
Register at powHERful.org

 




