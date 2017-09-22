The PowHERful Foundation 9.22.17

The PowHERful Foundation’s Enrichment Conference for young women will offer personal and professional development advice for young woman in our community. Sonali Bustamante Wilson and Chairwoman/founder of the Women of Color Foundation, Alexandria Johnson Boone are here to speak all about the conference that will take place tomorrow from 8-4pm at the Wolstein Center. Woman ages 14 to 23 are welcome to attend this free event after registering online. ‘



