Tru2U 8.4.17

One way to get involved in our community is to be a volunteer mentor for True2U, an innovative program that prepares eighth graders in Cleveland public schools for the transition into high school. More than 200 volunteers are needed to mentor eighth-graders and help them develop the tools to make the most of high school and be successful in college and career. Two guests join the show to tell us more, Molly Feghali, who manages the True2U program, and 15-year-old Errin Roberts.





