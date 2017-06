WKYC Channel 3 has supported VELOSANO’s race for a cure for the past four years. WKYC’s VELOSANO Team Captain Katie Muniak and reporter Will Ujek join the show to talk about VELOSANO and the upcoming race.

Event Info:

For more info or to donate visit:

www.Velosano.org/TeamWKYC

© 2017 WKYC-TV