Vicki Anderson- Scams and Safety 2.17.2017 We The People WKYC 2:48 PM. EST February 17, 2017 Social Media has been a tool used by predators to get close to their victims. Vicki Anderson is here from the Cleveland Division of the FBI to tell us ways that you can protect your children.Contact Info:www.FBI.gov
