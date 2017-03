The Alive Inside Foundation began the Rock Against Dementia movement in Cleveland three years ago. Outreach and Advocacy Director, Wayne Mesker is here to tell us more about Rock Against Dementia.

Contact Info:

Alive Inside Foundation Benefit Concert

March 19th at 5p.m.

Brothers Lounge in Cleveland

www.facebook.com/RADCLEVE/

Tickets are $10 in advance online and $15 at the door.

