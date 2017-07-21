Welcome House 7.21.17

You can celebrate a landmark civil rights decision and party at Wade Oval this upcoming Wednesday. Tony Thomas, Welcome House Executive Director, and Roy, a Welcome House Client, join the show with more information about Welcome House and everything it does.
Event/Contact Info:
ADA Fest is on Wednesday July 26th
From 4pm to 6pm
Concert is from 6pm to 9pm
Learn more at: www.ADACleveland.org
Facebook: Welcome House Inc
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs