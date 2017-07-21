WKYC
Welcome House 7.21.17

You can celebrate a landmark civil rights decision and party at Wade Oval this upcoming Wednesday. Tony Thomas, Welcome House Executive Director, and Roy, a Welcome House Client, join the show with more information about Welcome House and everything it does.

Event/Contact Info:

ADA Fest is on Wednesday July 26th

From 4pm to 6pm

Concert is from 6pm to 9pm

Learn more at: www.ADACleveland.org

www.WelcomeHouseInc.org

Facebook: Welcome House Inc

 

 

 

 

