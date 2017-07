The Yoga to the Rescue Dog Adoptathon benefits Love-A-Stray, a local non-profit, and students receive a free yoga class by simply brining in a requested donation to the event. Courtney Mueller, Love-A-Stray volunteer, and Rose Sabin, owner & instructor of Soul Stretch Yoga Studio, join the show to tell us more about it.

Contact Info:

www.SoulStretchMobileYoga.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV