WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Weather Alert Lakeshore Flood Watch
Close

Yvonne Pointer- Hope Haven 9.1.17

We The People

WKYC 2:44 PM. EDT September 01, 2017

Our regular contributor Yvonne Pointer, speaking to us from her place of inspiration, the Hope Haven. She is talking about how one person's actions can cause a chain reaction of positivity. She calls it the ripple effect.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories