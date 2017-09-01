Close Yvonne Pointer- Hope Haven 9.1.17 We The People WKYC 2:44 PM. EDT September 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Our regular contributor Yvonne Pointer, speaking to us from her place of inspiration, the Hope Haven. She is talking about how one person's actions can cause a chain reaction of positivity. She calls it the ripple effect. © 2017 WKYC-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS What Not To Buy Labor Day - The Deal Guy Final AM Weather for Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 The Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey WKYC Breaking Live Video The Investigator: Cleveland Contractor dodges debt, seeks bankruptcy cover First AM Weather for Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 Help from NEO still headed to Houston Alana Nehring update on Spring, TX flooding Heinen's gets delivery Irving thanks Cleveland fans More Stories WKYC's 24-hour Digi-thon raises $121,258 for Harvey relief Aug 30, 2017, 4:39 p.m. Cleveland Clinic selects Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic as new CEO Sep. 1, 2017, 11:34 a.m. Cleveland Browns announce first cuts as final roster… Sep. 1, 2017, 1:56 p.m.
