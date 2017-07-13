Yvonne Pointer will join We the People LIVE

7/13/2017 - Yvonne Pointer, who is a regular contributor on We The People, is ready to speak in person about “the power of one” LIVE on Friday July 14, 2017! Her nightly Facebook Live sessions, “Yvonne Pointer in the Hope Haven,” have gained a following, as many as 3,500 have tuned in to watch her interactive talks on Facebook. The show is building community and empowering people to connect and even birthing entrepreneurial spirit, she says, and Yvonne normally pre-tapes a condensed version that airs on our show.

Yvonne became a nationally known community activist after the murder of her daughter Gloria in 1984. She was interviewed on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1991, and she has received numerous national awards including the Essence Award and the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award. Yvonne continues to inspire people to be the change they want to see in the world through her emotional story about her daughter's death and her life mission afterwards.

A lot of good has sprung from the seeds Yvonne planted in 2007 when a young man in Ghana , Anthony, read about her and wrote to her asking for help. Anthony went on to started the Gloria Pointer Teen Movement in Ghana, in Yvonne's honor. More Recently, she was contacted by a current student of Cleveland State University, who was traveling to Ghana alone. Yvonne was able to connect the student with her Ghanan contact, and she is currently in Ghana providing him with donations and assistance, including school supplies and clothing to the children.

Watch WKYC this FRIDAY (7/14/17) at 12:00pm to hear from Yvonne herself and how she is empowering the average person through Hope to make an international difference.

