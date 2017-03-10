WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 3 closing alerts
Close

Yvonne Pointer, Yvonne's Hope Haven, 3.10.17

We The People

WKYC 2:32 PM. EST March 10, 2017

The key word for today is “Quiet Time”. Sometimes we need to turn off the world to reflect, rebuild and pray. A little quiet time is just what the Doctor ordered. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories