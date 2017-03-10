Close Yvonne Pointer, Yvonne's Hope Haven, 3.10.17 We The People WKYC 2:32 PM. EST March 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The key word for today is “Quiet Time”. Sometimes we need to turn off the world to reflect, rebuild and pray. A little quiet time is just what the Doctor ordered. © 2017 WKYC-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Parents are mobilizing to help find missing Parma teen Community members search for Parma teen Parents of missing 17-year-old speak out Final AM Weather For Friday, March 10, 2017 FBI, police ramping up search for missing Parma teenager Ways To Save For Friday, March 10, 2017 Jimmy Garoppolo leaving New England Patriots could be hoax AUDIO: Terrified 20-year-old makes desperate call from million dollar home Weather and Power Outages - Will Ujek First AM Weather For Friday, March 10, 2017 More Stories FORECAST | Winter returns again Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m. People of Parma join search for missing teen,… Mar. 9, 2017, 10:42 p.m. Cleveland Browns release RGIII Mar 10, 2017, 12:44 p.m.
