WKYC
Close

Yvonne's Hope Haven 9.29.17

We The People

WKYC 12:39 PM. EDT September 29, 2017

Our Regular Contributor Yvonne Pointer is encouraging us to be the change we want to see in the world


© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories