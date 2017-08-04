YXU 8.4.17

Today, we are introducing a new series here on We The people called the Millennial of the month. This segment is presented by YXU which is an effort to inspire and empower people to be leaders, activists, and servants in their community. Here's an eye-opening video that gives an idea of their call to action for young people.

Contact Info:

For more information go to www.yxulife.com or email yxulife@gmail.com or visit them on Facebook

© 2017 WKYC-TV