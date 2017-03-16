WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Close

March Madness: WKYC morning team picks their brackets

NCAA Bracket Reveal

WKYC 8:04 AM. EDT March 16, 2017

Are you ready?

March Madness is here, and the WKYC morning team is ready for all the NCAA basketball action.

WKYC traffic reporter Danielle Wiggins -- who won the bracket battle last year -- picked Kentucky to win it all.

Here's the other picks from our morning staff:

- Co-anchor John Anderson: North Carolina for the win.
- Co-anchor Lynna Lai: Xavier for the win.
- Meteorologist Hollie Giangreco: Arizona for the win.
- Reporter Maureen Kyle: Villanova for the win.
- Reporter Will Ujek: West Virginia for the win.

MORE: Kent State arrives in Sacramento for NCAA tournament

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Kent State Golden Flashes arrive in Sacramento for NCAA Tournament

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories