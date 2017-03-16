March Madness: WKYC morning team picks their brackets

Are you ready?

March Madness is here, and the WKYC morning team is ready for all the NCAA basketball action.

WKYC traffic reporter Danielle Wiggins -- who won the bracket battle last year -- picked Kentucky to win it all.

Here's the other picks from our morning staff:

- Co-anchor John Anderson: North Carolina for the win.

- Co-anchor Lynna Lai: Xavier for the win.

- Meteorologist Hollie Giangreco: Arizona for the win.

- Reporter Maureen Kyle: Villanova for the win.

- Reporter Will Ujek: West Virginia for the win.

