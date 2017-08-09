SNL's 'Weekend Update' to return for summer series

(Photo: NBC, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" is known for pushing the political buttons.

Now, anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che will return to the Weekend Update desk for the a special summer series to shed their light on the country's political scope, according to NBC News.

"Weekend Update: Summer Edition" will air live on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on NBC for the next four weeks. The show will be a half-hour in length and will feature guest appearances from SNL cast members.

In an interview with NBC News, Jost said the summer series will be "a little looser than normal."

A fall premiere date for SNL's 43rd season has not been announced.

