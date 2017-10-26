'Stranger Things': What you need to know before Season 2 of Netflix's sci-fi phenomenon

Ready to get sucked back into the Upside Down?

The second season of sci-fi adventure Stranger Things hits Netflix Friday, and fans are eager to return to Hawkins, Ind., for another spooky 1980s nostalgia trip. Faster than Barb will judge your boyfriend, here's a quick refresher on what you might have missed in Season 1:

In November 1983, a young boy, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), vanishes as he's biking home from playing Dungeons & Dragons with his misfit buddies Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin). Soon they meet Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), a steely, almost-mute girl with shaved hair and psychic abilities.

They soon learn that Eleven was the subject of supernatural experiments at the nearby Hawkins National Laboratory, which opened the portal to an alternate dimension called the Upside Down and unleashed the monster Demogorgon, which abducted Will and ate his sister’s prudent best friend, Barbara Holland (Shannon Purser).

Meanwhile, with the help of local police chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and some interdimensional Christmas lights, Will’s mom, Joyce (Winona Ryder), frantically searches for her son. In the season finale, she and Hopper venture into the Upside Down, where they are saved by Eleven, who defeats the Demogorgon but seemingly sacrifices herself in the process.

When Will safely returns home, he coughs up a mysterious sluglike creature in the final scene, signaling that there are still Stranger Things to come in Hawkins.

