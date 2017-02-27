'Taken' star Gaius Charles visits Cleveland to preview new NBC show

(Photo: NBC)

CLEVELAND -- From the big screen to NBC.

Taken is about to take over your TV.

“Taken is a modern day thriller that tells the original story of how Bryan Mills developed his particular set of skills," Charles tells WKYC's Lynna Lai.

Mills is the character known from the Taken trilogy.

For the new TV show, Charles plays a character who only goes by the name John.

“John is smart. He’s strong. He’s the guy that Christina Hart calls on to the lead the team into action and who reigns Bryan in when he’s getting a little bit out of control.”

Charles is best known for his role as Smash on Friday Night Lights.

Taken airs Monday nights at 10 p.m. on NBC.

(© 2017 WKYC)