The Ana Show airs Sunday mornings on Channel 3

The Ana Show airs Sunday mornings at 5:30 a.m. on Channel 3. (Photo: Custom)

CLEVELAND - Channel 3 is proud to announce that it is broadcasting a new locally produced programmed aimed at highlighting the Hispanic community in Northeast Ohio. Hosted by Cleveland's first Hispanic anchor, Ana Garcia, The Ana Show airs Sunday mornings at 5:30am on Channel 3.

Produced with Hispanic and non-Hispanic viewers in mind, The Ana Show will educate views about the Hispanic culture, food, people and more. Episodes will feature "how to" segements on cooking authentic Hispanic and Latino food, profiles of local Hispanic businesses and you'll get to meet prominent leaders and celebrities in the community.

To watch past episodes of The Ana Show, visit the show website and stay up to date on future ones by liking the show's Facebook page.

