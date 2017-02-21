'This is Us' after show episode 16: 'That was Us'

This is Us episode 16. Photo: NBC. (Photo: Sundell, Allison, NBC)

The cast of NBC’s This is Us breaks down the 16th episode of the show in a web extra That was Us.

The 16th after show features cast members Ron Cephas Jones (William) and Sterling K. Brown (Randall). The pair discuss show themes, such as journeying, paying respects, and the legacy we wish to leave.

This is Us is a drama that follows an extended family and the unique life struggles they each face. It airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on WKYC Channel 3. Watch full episodes on nbc.com.

