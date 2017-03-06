Turner Classic Movies host Robert Osborne dies at 84

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 10: Actor Robert Osborne attends the opening night gala screening of "Oklahoma!" during the 2014 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 10, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/WireImage) (Photo: Stefanie Keenan, 2014 Stefanie Keenan)

Robert Osborne, the film historian and former actor who became beloved as the affable host of Turner Classic Movies, has died, the network announced Monday. He was 84.

The cable network announced his death in a tweet, but did not disclose a cause. The network said he was a "beloved member of the Turner family for 23 years."

"He joined us as an expert on classic film and grew to be our cherished colleague and esteemed ambassador for TCM," the tweet said.

USA TODAY