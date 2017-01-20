WKYC
TV SCHEDULE | WKYC's special coverage of Donald Trump's inauguration

WKYC 8:27 AM. EST January 20, 2017

CLEVELAND -- As the transition of power takes place Friday, WKYC is offering special live coverage throughout the day.

Here's how our coverage of Donald Trump's inauguration is scheduled:

  • 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. NBC's national team is on Channel 3 with the inauguration's proceedings.
  • 6 p.m. Channel 3's regularly scheduled newscast.
  • 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. An extended one-hour edition of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.
  • 7:30 p.m. Channel 3 newscast.

We will also have streaming coverage here on WKYC.com and our Facebook page all day.

