Tyra Banks is new host of NBC's 'America's Got Talent'

America's Got Talent is getting a fierce new host.
The NBC talent competition show has named Tyra Banks as its new host. Banks replaces Nick Cannon, who announced his resignation from the show in a Facebook post. He said he was quitting because he was threatened with termination by the network after making racial jokes about the show on a cable special. "I was to be punished for a joke ... My soul won't allow me to be in business with corporations that attempt to frown on freedom of speech, censor artists, and question cultural choices," Cannon wrote.
AGT veteran judge Howie Mandel made the announcement Sunday night via social media.
Please welcome @TyraBanks to the @NBCAGT family! She's our new host. #TyraBanks #AGT pic.twitter.com/JFebSVqUqC— Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) March 12, 2017
