Watch Jamie Foxx's spot-on impersonation of LeBron James

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 14: Actor Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of "Baby Driver" at Ace Hotel on June 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) (Photo: Jason LaVeris, 2017 Jason LaVeris)

Jamie Foxx said he cried when LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to Cleveland's first championship in 52 years last year.

Foxx made the confession when he appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last night, and followed it up with a spot-on impression of the Cavaliers superstar.

Watch video of the segment below:

Foxx also impersonated Draymond Green, who also appeared on the show last night.

© 2017 WKYC-TV