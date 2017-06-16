Watch Jamie Foxx's spot-on impersonation of LeBron James

Jamie Foxx said he cried when LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to Cleveland's first championship in 52 years last year.
Foxx made the confession when he appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last night, and followed it up with a spot-on impression of the Cavaliers superstar.
Watch video of the segment below:
Foxx also impersonated Draymond Green, who also appeared on the show last night.
