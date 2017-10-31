Wendy Williams faints on air during Halloween episode: Watch

(Photo: Twitter)

Wendy Williams had a different kind of Halloween scare on Tuesday, fainting onstage during her show in a shocking on-air moment.

"Wendy is feeling much better," the Wendy Williams Show confirmed to USA TODAY. "She overheated because of her heavy costume, makeup, and lights. She was able to finish the show in true Wendy spirit."

On the Halloween episode of the syndicated Wendy Williams Show, the host took the stage wearing a Lady Liberty costume and blue wig. In the middle of a segment, Williams stopped speaking mid-sentence before stumbling backward and falling to the ground.

When the show returned, Williams was standing again, explaining that she "overheated in my costume and I did pass out."

"But you know what, I'm a champ and I'm back," she said as the studio audience cheered.

