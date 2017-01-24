WKYC
Close

What is coming to and leaving Netflix in February?

THV11 Digital , KTHV 3:03 PM. EST January 24, 2017

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- February is the shortest month of the year, and Netflix is stuffing their streaming services with brand new content. 

 

Available Feb. 1:

  • Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies and Cyber Attacks (2016)
  • Babe (1995)
  • Babe: Pig in the City (1998)
  • Balto (1995)
  • Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)
  • Balto 3: Wing of Change (2004)
  • Contact (1997)
  • Corpse Bride (2005)
  • Disney's Finding Dory (2016)
  • Eleven P.M. (1928)
  • From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)
  • Gun Runners (2015)
  • Hell-Bound Train (1930)
  • Highly Strung (2015)
  • Hot Biskits (2015)
  • I Am Sun Mu (2016)
  • Invincible (2006)
  • Les beaux malaises: Season 1-4 (2014)
  • Magic Mike (2012)
  • Masha's Spooky Stories: Season 1 (2012)
  • Mother with a Gun (2016)
  • Paris Is Burning (1990)
  • Project X (1987)
  • Silver Streak (1976)
  • The Blair Witch Project (1990)
  • The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe (2005)
  • The Five Heartbeats (1995)
  • The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)
  • The Girl from Chicago (1932)
  • The Longest Day (1962)
  • The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
  • Twilight (2008)
  • Woman in Gold

Available Feb. 2:

  • American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)
  • Frequency: Season 1

Available Feb. 3:

  • Daniel Sosa: Sosafado (Netflix Original)
  • Imperial Dreams (Netflix Original)
  • Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix Original)

Available Feb. 4:

  • Superbad (2007)

Available Feb. 5:

  • Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I'm Using It (2014)
  • Los herederos (2015)

Available Feb. 6:

  • Girls Lost (2015)
  • Me, Myself and Her (2015)

Available Feb. 7:

  • Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special (Netflix Original)

Available Feb. 8:

  • Tiempos Felices (2014)
  • Girl Asleep (2015)

Available Feb. 10:

  • Abstract: The Art of Design
  • David Brent: Life on the Road (Netflix Original)

Available Feb. 11:

  • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (2016)
  • Stronger Than The World (Netflix Original)

Available Feb. 12:

  • Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)

Available Feb. 13:

  1. Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)
  2. Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)

Available Feb. 14:

  • Girlfriend's Day (Netflix Original)
  • Katherine Ryan: In Trouble (Netflix Original)
  • King Cobra (2016)
  • Project Mc2: Part 4 (Netflix Original)
  • White Nights (Netflix Original)

Available Feb. 15:

  • Aram, Aram (2015)
  • Before I Go to Sleep (2014)
  • Fire Song (2015)

Available Feb. 16:

  • Milk (2008)
  • Sundown (2016)

Available Feb. 17:

  • Chef's Table: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
  • DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
  • Kill Ratio (2016)
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Available Feb. 19:

  • Girl Meets World: Season 3 (2016)
  • Growing Up Wild (2016)
  • Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)
  • When Calls the Heart: Season 3 (2016)

Available Feb. 23:

  • Sausage Party (2016)
  • Available Feb. 24:
  • I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore (Netflix Original)
  • Legend Quest: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
  • Ultimate Beastmaster (Netflix Original)
  • Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico (Netflix Original)
  • VeggieTales in the City: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Available Feb. 26:

  • Night Will Fall (2016)
  • Available Feb. 27:
  • Brazilian Western (2016)

Available Feb. 28:

  • Be Here Now (2015)
  • Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes (Netflix Original)
  • Last Call

 

Leaving Feb. 1:

  • A.C.O.D.
  • An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky
  • An Inconvenient Truth
  • Ashby
  • Black Hawk Down
  • Bratz: Babyz: The Movie
  • Bratz: Super Babyz
  • Charlotte's Web 2: Wilbur's Great Adventure
  • Clerks
  • Elizabeth
  • Extract
  • Failure to Launch
  • Frida
  • Girls Just Want to Have Fun
  • Jackass 2.5
  • Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School
  • Last Holiday
  • Mission Impossible: III
  • Sahara
  • Save the Last Dance
  • Serving Sara
  • Star Trek: Nemesis
  • The Kite Runner
  • The Machinist
  • The Original Latin Kings of Comedy
  • There Will be Blood
  • Trainspotting
  • What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Leaving Feb. 7:

  • Justin Bieber's Believe
  • Leaving Feb. 12:
  • Grounder for Life: Season 1 - Season 5

Leaving Feb. 13:

  • Scary Movie 5
  • The Nut Job

Leaving Feb. 15:

  • Brothers in War
  • Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry
  • Closure
  • Exile Nation: The Plastic People
  • Jack Frost
  • I Am Not a Hipster
  • Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
  • Prince of Broadway
  • Stephanie in the Water
  • The Man on Her Mind
  • Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2

Leaving Feb. 16:

  • Santa Claws
  • Somewhere

Leaving Feb. 17:

  • Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Leaving Feb. 19:

  • Problem Child: Leslie Jones

Leaving Feb. 28:

  • Clueless

(© 2017 KTHV)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories