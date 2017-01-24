What is coming to and leaving Netflix in February?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- February is the shortest month of the year, and Netflix is stuffing their streaming services with brand new content.
Available Feb. 1:
- Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies and Cyber Attacks (2016)
- Babe (1995)
- Babe: Pig in the City (1998)
- Balto (1995)
- Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)
- Balto 3: Wing of Change (2004)
- Contact (1997)
- Corpse Bride (2005)
- Disney's Finding Dory (2016)
- Eleven P.M. (1928)
- From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)
- Gun Runners (2015)
- Hell-Bound Train (1930)
- Highly Strung (2015)
- Hot Biskits (2015)
- I Am Sun Mu (2016)
- Invincible (2006)
- Les beaux malaises: Season 1-4 (2014)
- Magic Mike (2012)
- Masha's Spooky Stories: Season 1 (2012)
- Mother with a Gun (2016)
- Paris Is Burning (1990)
- Project X (1987)
- Silver Streak (1976)
- The Blair Witch Project (1990)
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe (2005)
- The Five Heartbeats (1995)
- The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)
- The Girl from Chicago (1932)
- The Longest Day (1962)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
- Twilight (2008)
- Woman in Gold
Available Feb. 2:
- American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)
- Frequency: Season 1
Available Feb. 3:
- Daniel Sosa: Sosafado (Netflix Original)
- Imperial Dreams (Netflix Original)
- Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix Original)
Available Feb. 4:
- Superbad (2007)
Available Feb. 5:
- Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I'm Using It (2014)
- Los herederos (2015)
Available Feb. 6:
- Girls Lost (2015)
- Me, Myself and Her (2015)
Available Feb. 7:
- Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special (Netflix Original)
Available Feb. 8:
- Tiempos Felices (2014)
- Girl Asleep (2015)
Available Feb. 10:
- Abstract: The Art of Design
- David Brent: Life on the Road (Netflix Original)
Available Feb. 11:
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (2016)
- Stronger Than The World (Netflix Original)
Available Feb. 12:
- Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)
Available Feb. 13:
- Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)
- Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)
Available Feb. 14:
- Girlfriend's Day (Netflix Original)
- Katherine Ryan: In Trouble (Netflix Original)
- King Cobra (2016)
- Project Mc2: Part 4 (Netflix Original)
- White Nights (Netflix Original)
Available Feb. 15:
- Aram, Aram (2015)
- Before I Go to Sleep (2014)
- Fire Song (2015)
Available Feb. 16:
- Milk (2008)
- Sundown (2016)
Available Feb. 17:
- Chef's Table: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
- Kill Ratio (2016)
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Available Feb. 19:
- Girl Meets World: Season 3 (2016)
- Growing Up Wild (2016)
- Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)
- When Calls the Heart: Season 3 (2016)
Available Feb. 23:
- Sausage Party (2016)
- Available Feb. 24:
- I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore (Netflix Original)
- Legend Quest: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Ultimate Beastmaster (Netflix Original)
- Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico (Netflix Original)
- VeggieTales in the City: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Available Feb. 26:
- Night Will Fall (2016)
- Available Feb. 27:
- Brazilian Western (2016)
Available Feb. 28:
- Be Here Now (2015)
- Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes (Netflix Original)
- Last Call
Leaving Feb. 1:
- A.C.O.D.
- An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky
- An Inconvenient Truth
- Ashby
- Black Hawk Down
- Bratz: Babyz: The Movie
- Bratz: Super Babyz
- Charlotte's Web 2: Wilbur's Great Adventure
- Clerks
- Elizabeth
- Extract
- Failure to Launch
- Frida
- Girls Just Want to Have Fun
- Jackass 2.5
- Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School
- Last Holiday
- Mission Impossible: III
- Sahara
- Save the Last Dance
- Serving Sara
- Star Trek: Nemesis
- The Kite Runner
- The Machinist
- The Original Latin Kings of Comedy
- There Will be Blood
- Trainspotting
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Leaving Feb. 7:
- Justin Bieber's Believe
- Leaving Feb. 12:
- Grounder for Life: Season 1 - Season 5
Leaving Feb. 13:
- Scary Movie 5
- The Nut Job
Leaving Feb. 15:
- Brothers in War
- Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry
- Closure
- Exile Nation: The Plastic People
- Jack Frost
- I Am Not a Hipster
- Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
- Prince of Broadway
- Stephanie in the Water
- The Man on Her Mind
- Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2
Leaving Feb. 16:
- Santa Claws
- Somewhere
Leaving Feb. 17:
- Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
Leaving Feb. 19:
- Problem Child: Leslie Jones
Leaving Feb. 28:
- Clueless
