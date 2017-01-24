What is coming to and leaving Netflix in February?

CREDIT: Thinkstock, Getty Images

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- February is the shortest month of the year, and Netflix is stuffing their streaming services with brand new content.

Available Feb. 1:

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies and Cyber Attacks (2016)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Balto (1995)

Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)

Balto 3: Wing of Change (2004)

Contact (1997)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Disney's Finding Dory (2016)

Eleven P.M. (1928)

From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)

Gun Runners (2015)

Hell-Bound Train (1930)

Highly Strung (2015)

Hot Biskits (2015)

I Am Sun Mu (2016)

Invincible (2006)

Les beaux malaises: Season 1-4 (2014)

Magic Mike (2012)

Masha's Spooky Stories: Season 1 (2012)

Mother with a Gun (2016)

Paris Is Burning (1990)

Project X (1987)

Silver Streak (1976)

The Blair Witch Project (1990)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe (2005)

The Five Heartbeats (1995)

The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)

The Girl from Chicago (1932)

The Longest Day (1962)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Twilight (2008)

Woman in Gold

Available Feb. 2:

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)

Frequency: Season 1

Available Feb. 3:

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado (Netflix Original)

Imperial Dreams (Netflix Original)

Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix Original)

Available Feb. 4:

Superbad (2007)

Available Feb. 5:

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I'm Using It (2014)

Los herederos (2015)

Available Feb. 6:

Girls Lost (2015)

Me, Myself and Her (2015)

Available Feb. 7:

Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special (Netflix Original)

Available Feb. 8:

Tiempos Felices (2014)

Girl Asleep (2015)

Available Feb. 10:

Abstract: The Art of Design

David Brent: Life on the Road (Netflix Original)

Available Feb. 11:

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (2016)

Stronger Than The World (Netflix Original)

Available Feb. 12:

Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)

Available Feb. 13:

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016) Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)

Available Feb. 14:

Girlfriend's Day (Netflix Original)

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble (Netflix Original)

King Cobra (2016)

Project Mc2: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

White Nights (Netflix Original)

Available Feb. 15:

Aram, Aram (2015)

Before I Go to Sleep (2014)

Fire Song (2015)

Available Feb. 16:

Milk (2008)

Sundown (2016)

Available Feb. 17:

Chef's Table: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Kill Ratio (2016)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Available Feb. 19:

Girl Meets World: Season 3 (2016)

Growing Up Wild (2016)

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)

When Calls the Heart: Season 3 (2016)

Available Feb. 23:

Sausage Party (2016)

Available Feb. 24:

I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore (Netflix Original)

Legend Quest: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Ultimate Beastmaster (Netflix Original)

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico (Netflix Original)

VeggieTales in the City: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Available Feb. 26:

Night Will Fall (2016)

Available Feb. 27:

Brazilian Western (2016)

Available Feb. 28:

Be Here Now (2015)

Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes (Netflix Original)

Last Call

Leaving Feb. 1:

A.C.O.D.

An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky

An Inconvenient Truth

Ashby

Black Hawk Down

Bratz: Babyz: The Movie

Bratz: Super Babyz

Charlotte's Web 2: Wilbur's Great Adventure

Clerks

Elizabeth

Extract

Failure to Launch

Frida

Girls Just Want to Have Fun

Jackass 2.5

Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School

Last Holiday

Mission Impossible: III

Sahara

Save the Last Dance

Serving Sara

Star Trek: Nemesis

The Kite Runner

The Machinist

The Original Latin Kings of Comedy

There Will be Blood

Trainspotting

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Leaving Feb. 7:

Justin Bieber's Believe

Leaving Feb. 12:

Grounder for Life: Season 1 - Season 5

Leaving Feb. 13:

Scary Movie 5

The Nut Job

Leaving Feb. 15:

Brothers in War

Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry

Closure

Exile Nation: The Plastic People

Jack Frost

I Am Not a Hipster

Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Prince of Broadway

Stephanie in the Water

The Man on Her Mind

Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2

Leaving Feb. 16:

Santa Claws

Somewhere

Leaving Feb. 17:

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Leaving Feb. 19:

Problem Child: Leslie Jones

Leaving Feb. 28:

Clueless

