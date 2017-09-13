White House press secretary calls ESPN's Jemele Hill's Trump comments a 'fireable offense'

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called ESPN SportsCenter host Jemele Hill’s comments on President Trump “a fireable offense" during Wednesday’s press briefing.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Hill wrote “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists” and that Trump’s “rise is a direct result of white supremacy."

ESPN issued a statement late Wednesday night that stated Hill apologized to the network for remarks.

"Jemele has a right to her personal opinions, but not to publicly share them on a platform that implies that she was in any way speaking on behalf of ESPN," ESPN said in the statement to USA TODAY Sports and other outlets. "She has acknowledged that her tweets crossed that line and has apologized for doing so. We accept her apology."

Sanders said that she was unaware if Trump had knowledge of Hill's comments.

“That’s one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make and certainly something I think is a fireable offense by ESPN,” Sanders said.

The National Association of Black Journalists had this to say about Sanders' comments:

New: A statement from the National Association of Black Journalists on the White House's call to fire Jemele Hill. pic.twitter.com/4N5eN4Bpu3 — Astead W. Herndon (@AsteadWH) September 13, 2017

