'The Incredible Hulk,' Lou Ferrigno, invades Cleveland for Wizard World Comic Con

This year marks the 40th anniversary of 'The Incredible Hulk' television series which starred Bill Bixby as David Banner, and Lou Ferrigno as the Hulk.

Thursday, the Hulk himself joined us in studio as Lou Ferrigno sat down with WKYC Channel 3's Jim Donovan to preview his upcoming appearances this weekend at Wizard World Comic Con at the Cleveland Convention Center.

The lineup of guests at Wizard World features actor Anthony Mackie ('Falcon' from Marvel's Captain America and Avengers movies), Nichelle Nichols ('Uhura' from Star Trek), Gene Simmons from KISS, Peter Tork and Mickey Dolenz from The Monkees, and many more.

For more information about Wizard World Comic Con, including tickets, prices, appearance times and more, visit their website.

