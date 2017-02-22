The internet still isn't over Tuesday's emotional 'This Is Us' episode

Pass the tissues.

If you're seemingly like the rest of the internet, you still haven't recovered from Tuesday's episode of NBC's hit drama 'This Is Us.'

We won't reveal any spoilers for those viewers who DVRed it and still need to watch (you can catch those here, though), but rest assured it was one of the most emotional installments of the already super heart-wrenching show.

Check out reactions from both fans and celebs below (MOBILE USERS: click here to view), and head on over to our Facebook page to share your favorite moment from last night's show.

(© 2017 WKYC)