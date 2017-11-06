Two ice cream game changers, Diddy changes his name and more on Monday's Connected with Ki

(Photo: Jeni's)

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream.

The only exception is when you head to you local McDonald's trying to get a McFlurry, only to find out the machine is broken.

Raina McLeod is hoping to turn those frowns upside down with the implementation of a new app called, Ice Check.

Ice Check uses crowd sourced information to notify users of which McDonald's ice cream machines in their area are working or unavailable.

Game changer, right?

McLeod told Buzzfeed she came up with the idea.

"I came up with the idea for the app around a year ago, after a late night Oreo McFlurry craving went unfulfilled due to the ice cream machine being down."

The downside, it looks as if the app is only available to Apple users.

In other sweets news, Vegan ice cream lovers have a reason to celebrate.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is releasing an all new dairy-free flavor, this Friday.

After five years of recipe development, dark chocolate truffle will be available in all 30 locations.

If you can't make it to one of their store fronts, Jeni's also offers nationwide shipping!

The celebrations continues with the family of Selena Quintanilla.

The late-singer was honored with a star on the Hollywood walk of fame over the weekend.

#SelenaQStar #WalkofFame A post shared by Selena Quintanilla (@selenaqofficial) on Nov 4, 2017 at 2:14am PDT

The singer was unstoppable in the 90's until her tragic death in 1995.

Even 22 years later, the singers impact remains as thousands flooded the streets in Hollywood for the unveiling of her star.

Over 4,500 in attendance! Thank you for coming out last night to show your love for Selena! #SelenaQStar #WalkofFame A post shared by Selena Quintanilla (@selenaqofficial) on Nov 4, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

From Hollywood Fame to Hollywood doom.

According to reports, Rapper Meek Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison, Monday.

The Philadelphia native was previously on probation for a weapons and drug case from 2008.

The sentence is a result of two previous arrests this year that led him to violate the guidelines of his parole.

The 30-year-old rapper was arrested in St. Louis after an airport alternation, and more recently in New York for reckless. driving.

According to People, Meek's lawyer, Brian McMonagle has plans to appeal the sentence.

Last but definitely not least, Sean 'Puff Daddy, Diddy' Combs.

With age comes wisdom?

Just days after celebrating his 48th birthday, the media mogul took to twitter to announce yet another name change.

I decided to change my name again!



My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017

In honor of his birthday, he is changing his name to Love, also known as brotherly love.

Combs says he will no longer answer to any other previously used names.

What do you guys think?

Until next time, you've been Connected with Ki.

