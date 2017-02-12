WATCH | Bruno Mars pays tribute to Prince in 2017 Grammy performance

(Photo: Jeff Kravitz/ Getty Images)

The 59th annual Grammy Awards show made for good television with a string of entertaining performances, Sunday evening.

Bruno Mars stole the show with his tribute to Prince.

The star, was joined by The Time to cover Prince's hit song, "Let's Go Crazy."

Watch the full performance below.

The awards show also featured a tribute to George Michael, who also died in 2016, by Adele.

