WATCH | East Cleveland Police officers take on the #runningmanchallenge

Being a police officer can be tough.

At times, the daily stress can be overwhelming.

But, the stresses were no match for the officers at the East Cleveland Police Department, Tuesday afternoon.

The officers decided to run off some stress in a video posted on social media.

The video shows the officers dancing to the hit 90's song, " My Boo" by Ghost Town DJ's, their rendition is known as the #runningmanchallenge.

The song became popular in the 90's but had a resurgence in 2016 when a video of two basketball players from the University of Maryland doing the challenge went viral.

The duo behind the challenge and two players from the UM were interviewed by Ellen Degeneres in May 2016 .

