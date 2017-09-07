WATCH | The 2017 NBC Primetime Preview Show is here

(Photo: Glenn, Chanel, NBC)

The 2017 NBC Primetime Preview Show is back to give you a sneak peek at what to expect from your favorite shows, and new ones, this upcoming fall.

This year's show is hosted by the cast of Great News with a special appearance by Tina Fey. It highlights the new series The Brave, Law & Order, True Crime: The Menendez Murders and the return of Will & Grace, as well as The Voice, This is Us, Superstore, The Good Place and other key returning shows. Grab a snack & enjoy this year's 4-part Primetime Preview Show, by NBC!

THE 2017 NBC PRIMETIME PREVIEW SHOW

PART 1

PART 2

PART 3

PART 4

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM