Wavy brows: The latest beauty trend to take over social media

One day it's "in" the next day it's "out", that's just how the fashion industry works.

A new beauty trend is sending social media into a frenzy.

Wavy Brows.

That's right.

As if it wasn't hard enough to achieve perfect brows before, get a load of this.

Beauty influencers, and MUA's around the world are taking even more time to carve out their brows into perfectly sculpted squiggly lines.

This isn't the first time people have taken a creative approach to eyebrows; feathered and unicorn brows are also trends that have taken the beauty community by storm.

So, are you riding this wave? Here's what some people on social media had to say.

If I see one more damn Squilliam Fancyson eyebrow on Instagram, I'm cancelling the internet until we earn it back. 😒 #wavybrows pic.twitter.com/2GfeWAEpPH — Jayd Roo (@jayd_roo) August 31, 2017

EH? Surely this new #wavybrows trend has just evolved from the inability to draw straight lines 😆 pic.twitter.com/o8K1bAv3tL — Lewis Gorse (@GorseYouCan) August 31, 2017

💕 Guys am I gonna have to learn how to do #wavybrows now? Is this the new thing?? 🤔😩 I barely know how to do normal brows 😂 #MakeUpTrends 💕 — Lucy Tries It (@LucyTriesIt) August 31, 2017

If you're wondering how to achieve this look check out this InstaVideo by 17-year-old Hertta Joutsensalo.

