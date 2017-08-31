WKYC
Wavy brows: The latest beauty trend to take over social media

Kierra Cotton, WKYC 6:08 PM. EDT August 31, 2017

One day it's "in" the next day it's "out", that's just how the fashion industry works.

A new beauty trend is sending social media into a frenzy. 

Wavy Brows. 

 

New brow trend What do you think guys Is it a yah or nay? #NaijabestMUA @amarieproctor - well , this trend is hella weird, but so cool at the same time 😂🌹 TAG. @anastasiabeverlyhills - @slayagebyjess , @promisetamang , & @claudia__.w - @anastasiabeverlyhills #dipbrow - ebony @tartecosmetics tape shape concealer - deep OKALAN PALETTE @lagirlcosmetics concealer - #fawn (to cut crease & used as "foundation") @stilacosmetics - glitter & glow liquid eyeshadow - kitten karma @flutterlashesinc - provocative @bhcosmetics contour palette (powder) @blackradiancebeauty contour palette (sculpt powder) as all over face powder @anastasiabeverlyhills sundipped #glowkit - bronzed @anastasiabeverlyhills - #sepia gloss #undiscovered_muas @hudabeauty - #regrann #newtrend #brows #wavy #wavybrows #browsonfleek #anastasiabeverlyhills

A post shared by naijabestmua (@naijabestmua) on

That's right.

As if it wasn't hard enough to achieve perfect brows before, get a load of this. 

Beauty influencers, and MUA's around the world are taking even more time to carve out their brows into perfectly sculpted squiggly lines. 

This isn't the first time people have taken a creative approach to eyebrows; feathered and unicorn brows are also trends that have taken the beauty community by storm. 

So, are you riding this wave? Here's what some people on social media had to say. 

 

 

 

If you're wondering how to achieve this look check out this InstaVideo by 17-year-old Hertta Joutsensalo.

 

(Edit: It's just for fun.) This is my first video so I'm sorry about the low quality😅 Anyways, here's how to do the #wavybrows #spermbrows or whatever you wanna call them with makeup✌🏼 This is the same technique I used in my latest look which was inspired by @robertrmakeup 🖤 (I didn't do the whole eyelook just bc that one eye took me 3 hours the last time I did it and I'm not screaming out of excitement to do it again) It's kind of funny that this is like a trend now😂 I used: @sigmabeauty : • black matte liquid eyeliner (use my discount code "HERTTA" to save 10% of all their products) @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina : • brow podwer in "Granite" • single shadow in "Noir" @eyeko : • Black Magic liquid eyeliner @lorealmakeup : • true match concealer in "Ivory" @pinkriverlondon : • lashes in "Tia" @essencemakeup : • 2in1 makeup&concealer in the shade 10 @naturalcode : • skin perfector matt powder in the shade 10 @nyxcosmeticsnordics @nyxcosmetics : • highlighter palette Song: New Rules - Alison Wonderland Remix - Alison Wonderland #discovervideos

A post shared by Hertta Joutsensalo (@makeupbyhertta) on

 

 

 

 

