With rental stores shuttered, how does Family Video endure?

ELSMERE, Ohio - On Friday and Saturday nights in the year 2017, Family Video is still hopping.

​"We're packed," said district manager Matt Hill.

But they're fully stocked with the latest movies and video games.

"That's one of the things that sets us apart from Redbox, there you'll find about 800 discs, we have 800 discs in just one section here," Hill said. "We have 10,000 new releases which is what really drives our business."

The business is Family Video, one of several companies operated by Highland Ventures. Family Video is the largest game rental chain in the U.S. They operate more than 750 Family Video stores in 19 states and Canada. Other ventures include Marco's Pizza stores, Digital Doc, a digital device repair and sales store, and StayFit-24, state-of-the-art fitness centers that offer workouts in a clean and safe environment.

In 1978, Family Video was founded. Family Video has two stores located in the Cincinnati area and one in Northern Kentucky.

Long-time patron Rob Jones frequents the Northern Kentucky location in Elsmere at least three times a week.

"It's the people, really," Jones said. "They're why I keep coming. They're friendly, very friendly. Coming here is a great way to meet people and they have a great selection of movies."

Hill agrees. In a world of online streaming, that human connection is often lost, he said. That's not the case at Family Video.

"We talk to our customers and build a relationship with them," he said. "It's a really fun job. You get to talk movies, you learn their favorites and you make suggestions to each other. People come back for that."

Family Video, according to Hill, is also offers a "family experience."

"The entire family can come here and there's something for everybody. It's fun to see the kids and adults get excited about what they're going to bring home and share together."

Location is also key.

"We look for neighborhoods where there is a need and busy corners," Hill said. 4135 Dixie Highway in Elsmere is one of those "perfect" spots.

"We also work hard to be a part of the community," Hill said.

That goes beyond just talking shop, but taking action. That comes in the form of donating free rentals to local children who've done well in school, Hill said. In addition, for two weeks in the month of March every Family Video takes up a collection for the Lymphoma Foundation. Together they typically raise $1 million every year. During the holidays, Family Video purchases turkeys and hams to give to local families in need.

"We get so much support from our community that we want to give back as much as possible," Hill said.

It's those personal touches that has kept Family Video around for 39 years.

"Times certainly have changed and so has our competition," Hill said. "But we get a sense that we are complimentary to online streaming businesses. We offer a different selection. It's nice to have so many options to choose from. We're also always looking to the future and how we can adapt. We look forward to the future."

