1-2-3, 1-2-3 Ballroom dancing can be fun and good for your health

Going to your high school prom this year or have a wedding coming up? You may want to brush up on your dancing skills.

Arnis Borgs and Christina Jensen of Ballroom Dance Place on Broad Street in Elyria give dance lessons to anyone wanting to learn. The waltz, the fox trot, swing and the tango are just a few of the dances you can learn to do.

Jensen says dancing gets you moving and can really give you a work-out and that is good for your heart health. Learn more about ballroom dancing by watching the interview with Jim Donovan in the player above.

