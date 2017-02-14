100 Black Men group to address school choice

CLEVELAND - What’s the right choice, when it comes to selecting a school for your child?

100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland is hosting an event on Feb. 18 that is designed to give Cleveland parents the information they need to make that critical decision.

The “Mobilizing the Village” panel discussion will shed light on the many options available to Cleveland families, including public, private, charter, parochial, home, and online schooling.

The event will take place at noon Feb. 18 at the Cuyahoga Community College Metro Campus, Main Auditorium, 2900 Community College Ave. There will be a raffle draw for a flat screen television and tablets.

Panelists are: Ohio School Board Member Meryl Johnson; Tim Goler, founder of HBCU Prep School; Tonya Dumas, director of Invictus High School; Stephen Munn, dean of students at Cleveland Central Catholic High School; and Dr. Gary Carrington, chairman of 100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland.

Founder Tim Goler of HBCU Prep School is one of the speakers at the school choice forum.

WKYC’s director of advocacy & community initiatives, Margaret Bernstein, will moderate the discussion.

The aim of 100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland is to serve as mentors, deliver and support educational and economic opportunity, advocate for institutional change and improve the health and wellness of African-American community in general.

To pre-register for raffles and door prizes, RSVP by clicking here.

(© 2017 WKYC)