Ambassador animals visit Channel 3 News at 7 for Valentine's Day to promote the zoo

Ambassador animals from the CLE Zoo

Ann Geyser, WKYC 8:57 PM. EST February 14, 2017

A rose-breasted cockatoo and a pair of White's tree frogs from Australia are just a few of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's ambassador animals that visited Channel 3 News at 7.

The Zoo is divided into several areas: Australian Adventure; African Savanna; Northern Trek; The Primate, Cat & Aquatics Building; The RainForest; and Waterfowl Lake. It's also home to some 3,000 animals.

Jim Nemet, the zoo's Education Manager, talked to Jim Donovan about the cockatoo and tree frogs he brought to our studio. You can watch the interview in the player above. 

 

