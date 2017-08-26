Buddy Walk helps supports those living with Down syndrome

CLEVELAND - The 2017 Northeast Ohio Buddy Walk, presented by Minute Men Staffing Services, took place today at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

More than 5000 people gathered for a wheel-friendly 1-mile walk to celebrate and support individuals with Down syndrome.

The family friendly event offered food, beverages and entertainment for all ages. Activities included a Pat Catan’s Kids Station; from Super Heroes to Kids in Ohio and Part of Their World; Club Bud for teens/adults with Down syndrome.

Proceeds from the event help provide social programming, family grants, new & expectant parent support, educational enrichment, medical outreach initiatives, as well as support services for families who care for a loved one with Down syndrome.

© 2017 WKYC-TV