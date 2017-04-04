Cashier tells girl, 'we have lots of other dolls that look more like you.' Her response is priceless

A 2-year-old defended her choice to select a black doll when a cashier told her "we have lots of other dolls that look more like you," the girl's mother shared on social media.

Friday, Brandi Benner posted a photo of her daughter Sophia, who is white, with a black doctor doll and described a conversation that happened at a Target checkout line.

First the cashier, who Benner described in a Facebook post as an "elderly woman," asked Sophia if the doll was for a friend, she says. After hearing that Sophia picked out the doll as a prize for becoming potty-trained, the cashier told the 2-year-old, "but she doesn't look like you. We have lots of other dolls that look more like you," the post reads.

Sophia quipped back: "Yes, she does. She's a doctor like I'm a doctor. And I'm a pretty girl and she's a pretty girl. See her pretty hair? And see her stethoscope?"

This account of a "color blind" kid reminds us of Lydia Rosebush's son, who in February wanted to shave his head to look like his African American friend. "He said he couldn't wait to go to school on Monday with his hair like Reddy's so that his teacher wouldn't be able to tell them apart. He thought it would be so hilarious to confuse his teacher with the same haircut," Rosebush wrote.

