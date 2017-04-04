Cashier tells girl, 'we have lots of other dolls that look more like you.' Her response is priceless

A 2-year-old defended her choice to select a black doll when a cashier told her "we have lots of other dolls that look more like you," the girl's mother shared on social media.
Friday, Brandi Benner posted a photo of her daughter Sophia, who is white, with a black doctor doll and described a conversation that happened at a Target checkout line.
First the cashier, who Benner described in a Facebook post as an "elderly woman," asked Sophia if the doll was for a friend, she says. After hearing that Sophia picked out the doll as a prize for becoming potty-trained, the cashier told the 2-year-old, "but she doesn't look like you. We have lots of other dolls that look more like you," the post reads.
Sophia quipped back: "Yes, she does. She's a doctor like I'm a doctor. And I'm a pretty girl and she's a pretty girl. See her pretty hair? And see her stethoscope?"
Nick and I told Sophia that after 1 whole month of going poop on the potty, she could pick out a special prize at Target. She, of course, picked a new doll. The obsession is real. While we were checking out, the cashier asked Sophia if she was going to a birthday party. We both gave her a blank stare. She then pointed to the doll and asked Sophia if she picked her out for a friend. Sophia continued to stare blankly and I let the cashier know that she was a prize for Sophia being fully potty trained. The woman gave me a puzzled look and turned to Sophia and asked, "Are you sure this is the doll you want, honey?" Sophia finally found her voice and said, "Yes, please!" The cashier replied, "But she doesn't look like you. We have lots of other dolls that look more like you." I immediately became angry, but before I could say anything, Sophia responded with, "Yes, she does. She's a doctor like I'm a doctor. And I'm a pretty girl and she's a pretty girl. See her pretty hair? And see her stethoscope?" Thankfully the cashier decided to drop the issue and just answer, "Oh, that's nice." This experience just confirmed my belief that we aren't born with the idea that color matters. Skin comes in different colors just like hair and eyes and every shade is beautiful. #itswhatsontheinsidethatcounts #allskinisbeautiful #teachlove #teachdiversity #thenextgenerationiswatching
This account of a "color blind" kid reminds us of Lydia Rosebush's son, who in February wanted to shave his head to look like his African American friend. "He said he couldn't wait to go to school on Monday with his hair like Reddy's so that his teacher wouldn't be able to tell them apart. He thought it would be so hilarious to confuse his teacher with the same haircut," Rosebush wrote.
