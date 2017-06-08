Cedar Point offers weddings on new water slide

(Photo: Cedar Point)

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Skip the wedding dress and tux… All you need is a bathing suit.

Cedar Point is holding a contest to find two couples who want to say “I do” in a daringly unique -- and slippery -- way at their newly expanded water park.

“You and your fiancé will climb to the top of the six-story slide and be legally wed by an officiant,” Cedar Point officials say.

After exchanging vows, the newlyweds will climb inside a Point Plummet capsule to take the plunge on a 400-foot-long slide where the floor drops from beneath their bare feet.

(Photo: Cedar Point)

A makeshift wedding reception with friends and family awaits the happy couple at the bottom of the slide.

The wedding ceremonies will take place at noon on Wednesday, June 21, which is the first official day of summer.

To be considered for the contest, couples must at least 21 or older and obtain the proper marriage license prior to the watery wedding.

Cedar Point will provide a photographer to capture the special moment.

How to enter the contest

You must send an e-mail socialmedia@cedarpoint.com with the following information:

- Each couple must submit a happy photo of themselves together. It can be at Cedar Point, a popular landmark or even at home relaxing.

- First and last names

- Ages

- City, state and zip

- Phone number

- A short paragraph discussing your relationship, how you met, etc., and why you want to make it official and get married at Cedar Point Shores.

Submissions must be received by Monday, June 12 and will be reviewed by a panel of Cedar Point judges. The winner will be selected shortly after.

CLICK HERE for the full rules.

Other prizes

- Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores tickets for up to 20 family/friends per couple on the day of the wedding.

- A two-night stay at Hotel Breakers (to be used anytime in 2017, subject to availability) and Cedar Point/Cedar Point Shores admission during the stay.

- Fast Lane Plus for the duration of your two-night stay.

- FunPix pass for unlimited digital downloads.

- Dinner for two at Bay Harbor in the Cedar Point Marina.

Total prize value is $3,108 per couple.

